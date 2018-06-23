Oilers Select Patrik Siikanen 195th Overall

The Edmonton Oilers have made their seventh round choice, selecting Finnish forward Patrik Siikanen from the Espoo Blues U20 team in the Junior SM-liiga.

Siikanen, a 6’1” and 198 pound forward, posted 10-7-17 in 24 games at the U20 level. He also played at the U18 level, suiting up in two games and registering three assists for Espoo.

A look at Siikanen from the website Finnish Junior Hockey.