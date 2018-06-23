Sweden players go off on referee after loss to Germany

Sweden put forth a valiant effort in Saturday’s World Cup match against Germany, but it came up just short, after a dramatic last-minute goal by Toni Kroos (watch here) resulted in a 2-1 loss.

But it’s hard not to take note of the officiating in the match, as Germany appeared to have a number of favorable calls go its way.

Sweden’s Marcus Berg got behind Germany’s defense, and was taken down in the box by Jerome Boateng in the first half of the match (watch here). No penalty was called, and there was no signal for VAR review, which was surprising.

Sweden’s players and coaches got into a heated exchange with the referee after the match was over as well. They were visibly frustrated, and were seen yelling at the official on the field.

Here's the post-match ruckus that Fox didn't show. pic.twitter.com/6QIUlufOwm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 23, 2018

It did appear that Germany benefited from a few major calls in the match, but that’s how it goes in the World Cup sometimes. Sweden will need to put this result behind it, and look to rebound against Mexico in its next match — the final one in the group stage.