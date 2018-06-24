Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List

I wanted you to wake up to some good news after the Mets lost again on Saturday night. So here it is:

News: Jason Vargas to the DL with a calf strain. Mickey Callaway says they're not sure who will start tomorrow for the Mets. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 24, 2018

I believe that TBD has a lower ERA than Vargas.

Those looking for the Mets to tie a major league record by giving up grand slams in three straight games might get their wish as the Mets are probably going to a bullpen game against the Dodgers. But I’m not sure if their odds went up or down with the subtraction of Vargas from the active roster. In any event, this season just gets better and better, doesn’t it?