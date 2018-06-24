Mets

Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List

Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List

Mets

Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List

I wanted you to wake up to some good news after the Mets lost again on Saturday night. So here it is:

I believe that TBD has a lower ERA than Vargas.

Those looking for the Mets to tie a major league record by giving up grand slams in three straight games might get their wish as the Mets are probably going to a bullpen game against the Dodgers. But I’m not sure if their odds went up or down with the subtraction of Vargas from the active roster. In any event, this season just gets better and better, doesn’t it?

, Mets

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

6hr

Mets 6hr ago

Shame on the Mets for following up on two runs in three innings against one of the greatest pitchers in the world (albeit on a pitch (…)

13hr

Updates 13hr ago

Pretty much anyone who has followed the Swedish and German national teams through the years would have concluded that Sweden should have (…)

More Mets
Home