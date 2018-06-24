Betting odds indicate Lakers heavy favorite to land LeBron James

It’s still unclear exactly how the LeBron James sweepstakes will end, but the overall picture is finally beginning to take shape.

James and his camp have been fairly quiet — for now — and it’s still not a foregone conclusion that he’s going to leave Cleveland.

The Sixers and Rockets are both viable landing spots, if James were to depart, but at the current time, it does appear that the Lakers are the favorite to land the four-time MVP, in what would essentially be The Decision 2.0.

And the betting odds suggest that as well, with James currently listed as a 1/3.25 favorite to play for the Lakers in the first game of the 2018-19 season (via Bovada).

Updated odds for which team LeBron James will be on for the first game of 2018-19 NBA season (Bovada): Lakers -325

Cavaliers +325

Rockets +750

76ers +1000

Celtics +1800

Spurs +2000

Clippers +2500

Knicks +3000

Heat +4000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 22, 2018

It’s interesting that the Cavs only pay out at 3.25/1, with the 76ers being 10/1. Philadelphia may be worth a flyer, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Miami have also been mentioned as a potential suitor, with James possibly returning to South Beach, so if you like long odds, the Heat may be worth a few bucks.

These odds will change drastically over the next few days, but right now, the Lakers are listed as a heavy favorite.