Look: Klay Thompson is back in China to celebrate title win, and it's great

“China Klay” Thompson is our favorite version of Klay, and now that the Warriors are, once again, World Champions, we get to see that version of him one more time.

A number of Thompson’s teammates participated in JaVale McGee’s charity softball game on Saturday — like Stephen Curry, for example, who crushed a home run off Marshawn Lynch (watch here) — but not Klay.

Instead, Thompson apparently traveled to China, as he was spotted there over the weekend, with a pretty sweet hat and shades.

@klaythompson in Beijing! #klaythompson #warriors

A post shared by The Remade (@theremade) on

@klaythompson #beijing #klaythompson

A post shared by The Remade (@theremade) on

Thompson is living his best life — good for him.

