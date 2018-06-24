Look: Klay Thompson is back in China to celebrate title win, and it's great

“China Klay” Thompson is our favorite version of Klay, and now that the Warriors are, once again, World Champions, we get to see that version of him one more time.

A number of Thompson’s teammates participated in JaVale McGee’s charity softball game on Saturday — like Stephen Curry, for example, who crushed a home run off Marshawn Lynch (watch here) — but not Klay.

Instead, Thompson apparently traveled to China, as he was spotted there over the weekend, with a pretty sweet hat and shades.

2018 China Klay has arrived, and he has more toasters to sign. pic.twitter.com/HPpFymoFZn — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 23, 2018

@klaythompson #beijing #klaythompson A post shared by The Remade (@theremade) on Jun 23, 2018 at 2:39am PDT

Thompson is living his best life — good for him.