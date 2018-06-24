Watch Chris Sale hit 100 mph with scorching fastball to close out great performance

Red Sox ace Chris Sale continues to make a strong case as to why he should win the AL Cy Young Award this season.

Sale pitched an absolute gem against the Mariners in Sunday’s 5-0 win, giving up no earned runs, and striking out 13 along the way, in seven innings of work.

But it was the way he ended his stellar performance that really stood out. He uncorked a 100.5-mph fastball to strike out Mike Zunino in doing so.

Anything above 97 mph is rare for Sale, but he showed he can still throw gas when he wants to.