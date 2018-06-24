Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious take on not playing Fortnite

The popular video game “Fortnite” has taken the sports world by storm.

A number of celebrities and athletes have been playing it online, with Red Sox pitcher David Price even saying that he’d rather engage in that than participate in the All-Star Game.

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently does not agree with him, though. The Greek Freak doesn’t really play Fortnite at all it seems, which he revealed during an Instagram Live stream on Saturday.

“I don’t play Fortnite, I just foreplay at night,” Giannis quipped.

I KNEW I’D FIND A GEM 🤣🤣🤣

Giannis back at it 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/xhEk87TSBW — g 🍒 (@ThatBoyGRard) June 23, 2018

Well said, Giannis.