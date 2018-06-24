Bucks

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious take on not playing Fortnite

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious take on not playing Fortnite

Take a Look

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilarious take on not playing Fortnite

The popular video game “Fortnite” has taken the sports world by storm.

A number of celebrities and athletes have been playing it online, with Red Sox pitcher David Price even saying that he’d rather engage in that than participate in the All-Star Game.

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently does not agree with him, though. The Greek Freak doesn’t really play Fortnite at all it seems, which he revealed during an Instagram Live stream on Saturday.

“I don’t play Fortnite, I just foreplay at night,” Giannis quipped.

Well said, Giannis.

Bucks, NBA, Take a Look

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

Shame on the Mets for following up on two runs in three innings against one of the greatest pitchers in the world (albeit on a pitch (…)

8hr

Updates 8hr ago

Pretty much anyone who has followed the Swedish and German national teams through the years would have concluded that Sweden should have (…)

More Bucks
Home