Cristiano Ronaldo getting heckled outside hotel room by Iranian fans, affecting sleep

Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo — who, up until Harry Kane tallied a hat trick on Sunday — was leading the World Cup in goals (4), and was the favorite to win the Golden Boot award.

Ronaldo now trails Kane by one goal, but he can still win the award. He’ll need his beauty rest, though, to be able to continue to play at an otherworldly level.

Unfortunately for him, fans of Iran are doing whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Iran and Portugal are set to square off on Monday, with the former’s only chance of advancing to the Round of 16 coming via a win. To help them accomplish that feat, Iranian fans have been posted up outside of Ronaldo’s hotel room — making tons of noise. A recent video has since emerged, and shows Ronaldo acknowledging the hecklers.

Ronaldo foi à janela pedir aos iranianos para o deixarem dormir em paz 💤 🎥 @RTP1 pic.twitter.com/UtYxZBbJF3 — B24 🇵🇹 (@B24PT) June 24, 2018

That wasn’t a good idea. Iran has now poked the bear, and they’ll likely pay for it. We’re penciling in the GOAT for six goals in Monday’s match — maybe seven.