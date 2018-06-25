Fighters of the Week

1. Geje Eustaquio: Pulled a big upset, defeating Adriano Moraes to unify the OneFC flyweight championships.

2. Josh Taylor: Pulled off the biggest win of his career, defeating Viktor Postol to earn a title shot, but it may have come at a scary price.

3. Roberto Ramirez: On Thursday, pulled off the biggest boxing upset in some time, knocking out former lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanan in Queens.

4. Claressa Shields: Got off the canvas to rebound and take a wide decision win over junior middleweight kingpin Hanna Gabriel.

5. Christina Hammer: Got her wish to face Claressa Shields for all the middleweight marbles after disposing of Tori Nelson on Friday’s ShoBox card.

6. Leon Edwards: After a fantastic bout with Cowboy Cerrone, Edwards prevailed by a razor-thin 48-47 x3 decision. That’s six wins in a row and a title fight isn’t far off.

7. Beatriz Mesquita: As expected, Queen Bia ran roughshod over the Eddie Bravo Invitational field, coming out the victor in the 16-woman field. But credit to Bianca Basilio for taking her to overtime.

8. DJ Jackson: Won the 8-main BOA Super 8 tournament, including a win over the red-hot Craig Jones in the final.

9. Jingnan Xiong: Defended her OneFC strawweight gold with a UD over Argentina’s Laura Balin.

10. Will Brooks: After a rough go in the UFC, Brooks is back to being a big fish in a small pond, and UD’d Luiz Firmino in the main event of PFL’s second card.

11. Brian Foster/Sean O’Connell/Brandon Halsey/Islam Mamedov/Vinny Magalhaes/Rakim Cleveland/Maxim Grishin/Robert Watley/Nathan Schulte/Dan Spohn: Also picked up wins and points in PFL’s second event.

12. Tayfun Ozcan: Moahamed Khamal’s corner tossed in the towel in the third round, sealing the victory for Ozcan in the main event of Enfusion Live 69.

13. Brendan Allen: Battled fellow former LFA middleweight title contender Larry Crowe, and proceeded to knock him out with a left hook to seemingly earn another crack.

14. Kayla Harrison: The two-time Judo gold-medalist made her MMA debut and armbarred Brittney Elkin at PFL 2.

15. Miguel Berchelt: Yuck. Congrats on defending your title by defeating someone who had no business fighting for it and ducking your mandatory.