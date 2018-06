Moo-ve over Russell Westbrook, because James Harden is the NBA’s latest MVP Award winner.

We say that — speaking about the first statement, that is — because Harden’s out for the awards show was quite eccentric.

It’s hard to know exactly what look Harden was going for, but to be quite honest, he looked like a cow with sunglasses.

The Harden outfit for tonight pic.twitter.com/hW9pVvW2gj — Reid Laymance (@ReidLaymance) June 26, 2018

Where do players even come up with these looks?