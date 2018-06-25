LaVar Ball on LaMelo's NBA Draft stock: "He got to be number one"

After two consecutive years of NBA Draft coverage surrounding the Ball brothers, there is still one more left in the rotation in LaMelo Ball. Out of the three Ball brothers, LaMelo is the most intriguing one for multiple reasons. He has a lot of talent, he is now nearing Lonzo’s height at 6’6″ — and he is now the face of the JBA which has been drawing high praise. after leaving high school early, the door has been closed completely on college eligibility.

This upcoming year would be LaMelo’s senior year in high school if he was still there. So, NBA Draft eligibility is on the horizon yet again for the Ball family. Even with the rough results of this draft for LiAngelo on LaVar’s mind, he believes LaMelo should be the top pick when he becomes eligible.

“Melo’s 6-foot-6 now, man,” LaVar replied. “Big boy. But I told ’em he was gonna be the tallest and they thought I was BSing.” “If he was in this draft? Shoot, Melo say he got to be No. 1,” the Father of Balls said. “That’s his number.”

Hear that Phoenix? turns out LaMelo should have been your pick.

By the time LaMelo Ball becomes eligible for the draft, he could be a spitting image of Lonzo when it comes to physical attributes. But, Lonzo brought unteachable passing skills to the table that shot him up the draft boards to the second overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft.

For LaMelo, he is a score first volume scorer that does most of his damage from the three point line. With his new height and length, adding the ability to slash and get to the line will be important for his NBA future.