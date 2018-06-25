Maikel Franco slips on base, exits game with back injury (Video)

MLB needs to do something about its bases issue — in an effort to prioritize player safety — and soon.

Too many players have had issues slipping on or tripping over bags, especially at first base, and it happened again on Sunday night.

Phillies infielder Maikel Franco was attempting to beat out a throw to first in the eighth inning, when his cleat caught on the base — causing him to slip and fall.

Franco slipped on first and it looked bad when his cleat caught, but he did stay in, Murphy's reaction says it pic.twitter.com/imCoRjrfc6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 25, 2018

Franco left the game, and was replaced by Mitch Walding. It was reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic that he suffered a minor lower back injury. Luckily, he should be OK going forward.