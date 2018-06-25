Nate Robinson steals Rashad McCant's Joker mask, skirmish later erupts (Video)

Nate Robinson has long excelled at trolling, even before trolling was a thing.

And even though he no longer plays in the NBA, it appears he still knows how to get in his opponents’ heads, judging by what took place in the BIG3 game between Tri-State and Trilogy over the weekend.

Robinson took Rashad McCants’ Joker mask before the game, and walked around the court while wearing it, along with a Thanos glove on his hand.

When your the reigning champs of the Big 3 you can make this type of grand entrance, lol @RashadMcCants_ str8 classic! pic.twitter.com/Wkfx2Y7nmV — Jim Jackson (@jimjackson419) June 23, 2018

Robinson later went on to win the game with a three-pointer, and he then went for the mask. That didn’t go over well with McCants, who confronted Robinson. A skirmish then erupted.

It was only the first week of the BIG3 season, and we’ve now already witnessed some drama on the court.