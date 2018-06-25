Report: DeAndre Jordan remains undecided on player option

Heading into a free agency class headlined by LeBron James, Paul George and other wing players — great big men will be quietly on the market come July 1st. One of the big men who is expected to test the free agent market yet again is DeAndre Jordan.

To note, he was in heated trade talks during the trade deadline due to the impending free agency. His free agency isn’t declared yet, as Jordan remains undecided about declining his $24.1M player option for the upcoming season.

DeAndre Jordan has yet to make a decision on his $24.1 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan held extension talks with the Clippers before the start of the 17-18 season but were unable to reach agreement. Jordan may have more success waiting for 2019 to become a free agent based on the teams with available cap space and a need at center. Jordan has until June 29th to reach a decision.

Jordan has always enjoyed his time in LA, which led him to infamously turn the Mavericks down in 2015 after it was reported he would sign there. Jordan is still one of the best defensive big men in the league, averaging 12 points and 15.2 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 season.