UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Saturday night was a good night for Ovince Saint Preux – he got back on the winning track and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 6,419

Gate: N/A

Ovince Saint Preux: $221,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: $165,000 ($160,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Young: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rolando Dy: $66,000 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Matthews: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ulka Sasaki: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Arantes: $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $$10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Teruto Ishihara: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Kenan: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Yan Xiaonan: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ji Yeon Kim: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Pedro: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shinsho Anzai: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Pereira: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica-Rose Clark: $17,500 ($14,000 to show,, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jenel Lausa: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Naoki Inoue: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daichi Abe: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hector Aldana: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Melinda Fabian: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)