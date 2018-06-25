UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jun 25/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|338
|2
|2
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|230.5
|3
|3
|3
|Jessica Andrade
|111
|4
|4
|7
|Carla Esparza
|79
|5
|5
|5
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|63.5
|6
|10
|10
|Tatiana Suarez
|63
|7
|7
|4
|Claudia Gadelha
|59.5
|8
|6
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|46
|9
|8
|9
|Felice Herrig
|43.5
|10
|9
|6
|Tecia Torres
|43
|11
|25
|Poliana Botelho
|34.5
|12
|25
|Mackenzie Dern
|29.5
|13
|12
|Aleksandra Albu
|27.5
|14
|11
|Amanda Cooper
|26
|15
|13
|Polyana Viana
|25
|16
|14
|Maryna Moroz
|22.5
|17
|15
|11
|Cortney Casey
|21
|18
|16
|13
|Randa Markos
|20
|19
|18
|16
|Angela Hill
|16
|20
|17
|Viviane Pereira
|15
|21
|19
|JJ Aldich
|14.5
|21
|25
|Yan Xiaonan
|14.5
|23
|20
|Juliana Lima
|9.5
|23
|20
|14
|Nina Ansaroff
|9.5
|25
|22
|Danielle Taylor
|8.5
|26
|23
|Alex Chambers
|8
|27
|24
|Justine Kish
|7.5
|28
|25
|Nadia Kassem
|5
|29
|30
|Jamie Moyle
|4.5
|29
|25
|Syuri Kondo
|4.5
|31
|30
|12
|Alexa Grasso
|4
|32
|33
|Ashley Yoder
|0
|32
|33
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|0
|32
|33
|Jessica Aguilar
|0
|32
|33
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|32
|33
|Maia Stevenson
|0
|32
|33
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|0
Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
