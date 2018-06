An Australian women’s Premier League match was so entertaining that even a kangaroo wanted to join the action.

So, the merry marsupial did exactly that.

The kangaroo was seen hopping around on the sideline, and it then just decided to make its way onto the pitch. The players had some fun with it, kicking the ball to their new friend, after he scaled fences with ease.

When you just want to play some soccer but you're also a kangaroo. 😂 🎥: @CapitalFootball pic.twitter.com/EqyeBsK4He — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2018

The match was delayed for 20 minutes, but that video is timeless.