6/26/18 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

The New York Mets (31-45) continued their woeful June last night, losing 6-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-41). The loss was the Mets’ seventh straight and 19th in their past 23 games, a disturbing trend that has seen their season spiral completely out of control. The Mets will look to snap the skid tonight as they continue their series with the Pirates, who had dropped five in a row before picking up a win last night. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (3-5, 3.68 ERA) to the mound today. Matz had a tough time at Coors Field last Thursday, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies to suffer his fifth loss of the year. The Pirates will counter with young righty Chad Kuhl (5-5, 4.56 ERA). Kuhl was lit up in his last start, giving up eight runs in two innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Jose Bautista
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in his lone career start against the Pirates.
- Kuhl got beaten up by the Mets in his only start against them, when he gave up five runs in 4.1 innings to take a loss last season.
- Todd Frazier and Wilmer Flores are both back in the Mets’ lineup today. Frazier will bat third and play third base while Flores bats fifth and plays first base.
- The Mets are benching Amed Rosario for the third straight game as part of his continued “mental break”. Jose Reyes will draw yet another game at shortstop and bat eighth.
- Brandon Nimmo (pinky) is out of the lineup again since he cannot yet grip a bat after getting hit on the hand on Sunday. Jose Bautista will lead off today.
- The Mets have recalled reliever Gerson Bautista from AAA Las Vegas to add yet another arm to their taxed bullpen. Luis Guillorme was sent down to AAA Las Vegas, leaving the Mets with a short bench that may not have Nimmo available.
- The Mets have dropped seven consecutive games two times this month.
- The Mets have lost 14 of their last 15 home games dating back to May 22nd.
