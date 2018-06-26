Diego Maradona flips off cameras after Argentina's game-winning goal

Former Argentine star Diego Maradona was in a glass case of emotions during Tuesday’s World Cup match against Nigeria.

It appeared as if Argentina got the short end of the stick throughout a good chunk of the match, when a Nigerian player drew a bogus penalty with a dive.

There was a point in the match where it really looked as if Argentina was going to be eliminated, and fans were frustrated, especially Maradona (see below).

But when Argentina’s Rojo scored the game-winner in the 86th minute, Maradona was elated. So, naturally, he flipped off the TV cameras.

Maradona went through it today, I'm exhausted just watching him. pic.twitter.com/QgyNvoiS32 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 26, 2018

That was an interesting display of emotion, to say the least.