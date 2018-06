The NBA Playoffs may have just recently ended, but Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum is wasting no time getting it in.

Tatum, who shot 43 percent from three-point range this season — and 47 percent from the field — is already working on improving his shot.

That was evidenced by the fact that he recently drained 20 consecutive three-pointers while practicing, which you can check out in the video below.

Tatum clearly had the hot hand there.