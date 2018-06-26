Nigerian player oversells contact to draw penalty; bad look for FIFA continues

Soccer fans witnessed plenty of controversy during Monday’s matches, when a penalty kick and near-miss nearly eliminated Portugal.

Sure enough, Tuesday’s Group D games were no different.

Argentina jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a beautiful finish by Lionel Messi, but the referee allowed Nigeria to even the score with a controversial penalty kick in the 51st minute.

It sure appeared to be a dive on this corner kick attempt — but you be the judge about the “contact” from Javier Mascherano.

Victor Moses banged it home

Nigeria equalize! The Super Eagles are awarded a penalty and Moses buries it to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/izFPU6q5yG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 26, 2018

Penalty or no? We sure don’t think it was. Mascherano was trying to shake free from his opponent, not drag him down.