Nigerian player oversells contact to draw penalty; bad look for FIFA continues

Soccer fans witnessed plenty of controversy during Monday’s matches, when a penalty kick and near-miss nearly eliminated Portugal.
Sure enough, Tuesday’s Group D games were no different.
Argentina jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a beautiful finish by Lionel Messi, but the referee allowed Nigeria to even the score with a controversial penalty kick in the 51st minute.
It sure appeared to be a dive on this corner kick attempt — but you be the judge about the “contact” from Javier Mascherano.
Victor Moses banged it home
Penalty or no? We sure don’t think it was. Mascherano was trying to shake free from his opponent, not drag him down.
