Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Bucs win a baseball game

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Mets last night 6-4. Yes, you are reading that correctly. The Pirates won a baseball game.

Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco each hit home runs. Yes, you are reading that correctly as well. The Mets made three errors that the Pirates took advantage of. Jameson Taillon pitched well, going six plus innings while giving up two earned runs. He struck out five batters.

The bullpen made things interesting. Tyler Glasnow gave up a three-run shot in the seventh to bring the Mets within one run but the Pirates clamped down from then on to get the win.

Reshuffling the deck

Manager Clint Hurdle put out an interesting, different lineup last night. Starling Marte led off while Josh Harrison batted third. Bell was brought up to the two hole. Corey Dickerson slid down to the six spot.

This lineup “worked” as the Pirates scored six runs. Was the change of the batting order the driving factor in scoring those six runs? Probably not, but who knows. It will be interesting to see if Hurdle puts out a similar lineup tonight.

Tonight, Chad Kuhl takes the mound. He will try to bounce back after getting blown up for eight runs in his last start. Overall, Kuhl is 5-5 this season with a 4.56 ERA. Lefty Steven Matz starts for the Mets. He is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA this year.

#BUCSin280

