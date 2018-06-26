Randal Grichuk steals game-tying home run from George Springer

The fans at Minute Maid Park erupted in the ninth inning of Monday’s Blue Jays-Astros game, but their cheering was short-lived.
It happened with the Astros trailing, 6-3, and two men on base. George Springer crushed a pitch to right field, and it appeared as if he was going to tie the game with a three-run dinger.
But Randal Grichuk played the spoiler role, and did so to perfection.
Grichuk leaped at the wall and caught the ball — which was headed for the stands — robbing Springer of a surefire home run.
Here’s a close-up view of the spectacular grab.
That’s a catch of the year candidate—no doubt about it.
