Randal Grichuk steals game-tying home run from George Springer

The fans at Minute Maid Park erupted in the ninth inning of Monday’s Blue Jays-Astros game, but their cheering was short-lived.

It happened with the Astros trailing, 6-3, and two men on base. George Springer crushed a pitch to right field, and it appeared as if he was going to tie the game with a three-run dinger.

But Randal Grichuk played the spoiler role, and did so to perfection.

Grichuk leaped at the wall and caught the ball — which was headed for the stands — robbing Springer of a surefire home run.

Shut it down. Ladies and gents, we have your catch of the year. #WOW pic.twitter.com/Fwvfr0rvMi — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2018

Here’s a close-up view of the spectacular grab.

That’s a catch of the year candidate—no doubt about it.