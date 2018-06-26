Watch Jayson Tatum bury 18 straight 3s during a summer workout

No big deal… that’s just our boy Jayson Tatum already busting ass in the gym after a deep playoff run.

I’m curious what some other highly touted rookies are up to:

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Go on a Very Public Date With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons https://t.co/JGkDREIgGC — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 21, 2018

Josh Hart says that Lonzo Ball dropping a diss track about Kyle Kuzma wasn’t a big deal and that everyone is getting along just fine. https://t.co/kL3TdjnjTP pic.twitter.com/Mz5k7kXooo — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) June 19, 2018

Diss tracks and double-dates.

#BANNER18