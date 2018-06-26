Watch Lionel Messi score his first goal of 2018 World Cup with great finish

Argentine superstar striker Lionel Messi is one of the best players of the world, and he has finally arrived at the 2018 World Cup so far.

Messi and his squad needed a goal in the worst way, to get the monkey off their back and open the scoring.

Sure enough, Messi provided it in the 14th minute. A ridiculously-perfect ball from Ever Banega out of the back hit Messi in stride, and the “Little Maestro” got a great first touch on it. He then buried the ball in the back of the net.

There you are, Leo! Messi gets the opener for Argentina with a beautiful touch and finish. pic.twitter.com/YTltRqHJHI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 26, 2018

A thing of beauty.