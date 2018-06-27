Andre Roberson dating NBA 2KTV host Rachel DeMita (Photos)

NBA

Conflicts of interest are apparently a thing of the past, which was illustrated in what looks to be the newest couple in the basketball world.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson and NBA 2KTV host Rachel DeMita appear to be dating, which came out of nowhere.

DeMita posted this photo to her Instagram story, and this is proof enough for us that they’re now a couple.

As far as the timeline goes, DeMita first tagged Roberson in a post on June 13, so we’re led to believe that’s about the time when they first began dating.

