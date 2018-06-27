DeAndre Hopkins invites fans to work out with him at park, dozens show up

Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins participated in his morning workout on Wednesday, but this time, he was joined by a number of young athletes.
Hopkins, on Tuesday, announced that he would be working out at Hermann Park in Houston, and invited those who were interested in joining him to do exactly that.
Sure enough, dozens of young athletes showed up to work out with him.
Hopkins later explained why he sent the open invitation to fans, rather than working out by himself.
“I’ve been coming out here working out on this hill since I’ve been in the NFL,” he said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I thought it was time to open up the training methods to some of the kids who look up to me. They’re always asking me what I’m doing and how can I be a player. So, I wanted to show them what I do and I think it’s good for them.”
That was nice of Hopkins to extend the warm welcome to fans, who were able to get a taste of what a professional athlete’s workout consists of.
