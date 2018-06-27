Floyd Mayweather Jr. shows off $18 million watch (Video)

It’s good to be rich, and given that he earned roughly $275 million to fight Conor McGregor last August, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is certainly quite wealthy.

Mayweather has been known to spend his money on lavish gifts — for both himself and members of his entourage — and he recently did just that.

He showed off a video of a new $18 million watch, which he refers to as “The Billionaire Watch.” It was made by Jacob and Co., and contains 239 emerald-cut diamond stones, according to TMZ Sports.

Mayweather always does it big, no matter the situation.