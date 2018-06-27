Floyd Mayweather Jr. shows off $18 million watch (Video)

It’s good to be rich, and given that he earned roughly $275 million to fight Conor McGregor last August, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is certainly quite wealthy.
Mayweather has been known to spend his money on lavish gifts — for both himself and members of his entourage — and he recently did just that.
He showed off a video of a new $18 million watch, which he refers to as “The Billionaire Watch.” It was made by Jacob and Co., and contains 239 emerald-cut diamond stones, according to TMZ Sports.
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
Mayweather always does it big, no matter the situation.
Comments