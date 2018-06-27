Message to NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee, 3-on-3 OT Excites

Recently, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee approved a standardized overtime format for all regular-season games and in-season tournaments beginning with the 2018-19 season.

When a game remains tied after regulation time, teams will play five-on-five for five minutes to determine a winner. If neither team scores, the result will be a tie. No other options, including alternative formats for points in conference standings, will be permitted.

These rules aren’t final, yet. All rules changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will discuss ice hockey rules change proposals during a July 25 teleconference. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference isn’t pleased with this proposal and is speaking out against it.

For those fans that are anti-3-on-3, consider this. All of the other competitive men’s hockey leagues use the 3-on-3 overtime to break ties.

NHL = 3×3 then SO

AHL = 3×3 then SO

ECHL = 3×3 then SO

OHL = 3×3 then SO

WHL = 3×3 then SO

QMJHL = 3×3 then SO

BCHL = 3×3 then SO

AJHL = 3×3 then SO

USHL = 3×3 then SO

If NCAA changes rules, 5×5 and then tie.

If Ice Hockey Rules Committee is successful in enacting their new changes, these type of exciting finishes will hit the trash bin of history.

Are you not entertained?!? 🙌 Enjoy the best 🚨 and excitement from #NCHCHockey 3-on-3 overtime pic.twitter.com/tW1X0WSM4d — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) June 27, 2018

For the people that like looking at statistics. Finally, recently, the NCHC penned this response for the Rules Committee’s proposal. Check out NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton’s tweet.