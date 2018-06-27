Paul George hints at feeling obligated to the Thunder

Outside of LeBron, Paul George has become one of the most sought after free agents in a class loaded with wings. In Paul George’s new free agency documentary, the Thunder star hints at a possible obligation to Oklahoma City for his future.

“Here they have made a huge risk in trading for me, knowing I have one year on my deal,” George said, “But I felt I didn’t finish as strong as I could have. Just knowing you left something on the table, even to this point now, it weighs on me.

Most people have the Lakers pinned as the destination for Paul George, which has been the perception since last june when George was still in Indiana. Now, more and more rumors continue to surface that George could be leaning more towards Oklahoma City rather than being the second-fiddle in a super team or just going to Los Angeles without LeBron James.

Despite the first round exit in the Western Conference Playoffs, George averaged nearly 22 points per game this season and continues to improve year by year. So, maybe he sees a lot more improvement in his game with Russell Westbrook playing by his side.