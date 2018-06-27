Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A loss to the Mets

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Mets defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates last night 4-3 in 10 innings. Steven Brault was tagged with the loss after giving up a walk and two singles in the bottom of the tenth. Wilmer Flores hit the walk-off single to snap the Mets’ seven-game losing streak.

This was a winnable game for the Pirates. They were leading 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Edgar Santana gave a home run to Michael Conforto to tie the game. Santana has given up five home runs this year. That ties him with Tyler Glasnow and Michael Feliz for most home runs allowed among relievers on the team.

Gregory Polanco heating up

One positive in last night’s game was the play of Polanco. He hit a home run for the second straight night, his 11th. He also made a nice diving catch in right field after recovering on an originally misjudged ball.

Over the past two weeks, Polanco is hitting .357/.500/.714 with three home runs and a double in 36 plate appearances. He has eight walks to just seven strikeouts. His batting average climbed up to .220 after delivering two more hits last night.

Polanco has finally caught fire after doing less than nothing for almost two months straight. There is still plenty of work to be done for Greg. His fWAR remains in the negative at -0.1. You know who else has an fWAR of -0.1? Sean Rodriguez.

Rubber match

Ivan Nova takes his sub-four ERA to the rubber today. He will oppose Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has not been great this season. He is 2-5 with a 4.85 ERA in 81.2 innings.

Losing this game and series would hurt. Don’t get it twisted. The Mets stink. At the same time, the Pirates have played numbingly bad for over a month now. First pitch at 7:10.

