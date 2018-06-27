Watch Cam Newton throw 40-yard dime to Antonio Brown in workout video

Both Antonio Brown and Cam Newton are stars on their respective teams, and are under contract for quite some time, so it’s highly unlikely that the two will ever be suiting up for the same NFL team.

But we can dream.

The two have been working out together in Miami, which has resulted in some videos being posted on social media. One of them stands out among the rest, though, as it shows Newton throwing an absolute dime to Brown — hitting him in stride in the end zone from 40+ yards out.

The two looked like they were having a lot of fun together.

That was fun to watch.