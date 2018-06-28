76ers

Joel Embiid dunks all over Mo Bamba in pickup game (Video)

Joel Embiid dunks all over Mo Bamba in pickup game (Video)

NBA

Joel Embiid dunks all over Mo Bamba in pickup game (Video)

Mo Bamba just received a welcome to the NBA — in the most appropriate way imaginable.

Bamba, who fell into the lap of the Orlando Magic, sliding to the sixth overall pick, played in a pick-up game with a few other pro hoopers — including Joel Embiid.

The battle between Embiid and Bamba was fun to watch — as it appeared to involve playground rules, with few fouls being called, if any. Check out this one particular sequence, in which Embiid dunked all over Bamba.

We can’t wait until the Sixers square off against the Magic next season.

76ers, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 76ers
Home