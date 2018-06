Mets outfield Michael Conforto got creative in a great gesture involving a young fan at the team’s most recent game against the Dodgers.

Conforto, who is one of the only bright spots on the team, was approached by a fan on the field before the game, in search of an autograph.

The thing is that he only had a Pop-Tart. Lucky for him, Conforto signed it anyway.

Awesome.