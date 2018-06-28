Panama takes first-ever lead in World Cup match on this goal (Video)

Panama made history in the first half of Thursday’s World Cup match against Tunisia, in a sense.

In a match that featured both teams playing for pride — being that England and Belgium had already clinched the top two spots in the group — fans tuned in, in hopes of an open game. And they got exactly that.

Panama actually scored first, and it was a momentous occasion, because at that time, they achieved holding their first-ever lead in a World Cup match. It came via a strike from outside the box.

And sure, it came via a deflection/own goal, but who’s counting?

Panama take the lead! Los Canaleros get a goal from José Luis Rodriguez to go up 1-0 on Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/2Nag8BVe7l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

They’re all beautiful if they find the back of the net. Good for Panama.