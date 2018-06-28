Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Rally Rally

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last night looked like another typical game. The Pirates did not score a run in the first seven innings as the Mets’ Zack Wheeler dominated. With the Pirates down 3-0 going into the eighth inning, it looked like a series loss to the Mets was all but decided.

Then the hits came. Starling Marte led off the eighth with a pinch hit double and later scored. In the ninth inning, Elias Diaz got things started with a single. Corey Dickerson then singled followed by a Gregory Polanco single. Jordy Mercer walked. David Freese delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Pirates a 4-3 lead before they even recored an out. They eventually tacked on one more run thanks to a Josh Bell sac fly and won the game 5-3.

The Pirates did to the Mets what teams have done to the Pirates multiple times in the past month or so. They rallied late in the game against a subpar bullpen and stole a victory. The Pirates were due for one of these wins.

Going west

The Pirates are off today before starting a three game series in San Diego against the Padres. Last month, the Padres took three of four against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. If you remember, that was the beginning of the downward spiral for the Pirates. The team is 13-25 since that series started.

Joe Musgrove pitches Friday followed by Trevor Williams on Saturday and Jameson Taillon on Sunday. It would be nice to stack some wins, but this team is so darn unpredictable.

Roster moves

Sean Rodriguez was put on the 10-day DL yesterday and relief pitcher Tanner Anderson was called up. More than likely, the Pirates will want that fifth bench player up in the majors sooner rather than later.

Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer are possibilities. Jung Ho Kang was recently placed on the DL.

We may find out today or Friday.

