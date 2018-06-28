Report: Paul George will opt out of contract with Oklahoma City

After a lot of speculation of either a potential return to OKC or a move to LA, now George is on the free market to decide once and for all. According to ESPN, George will decline his player option to remain in Oklahoma City and head to free agency.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has informed franchise officials that he will not be opting in for the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN. George has an 11:59 PM ET Friday deadline to formally decline to opt in. George, who will decline a $20.7 million salary for the 2018-19 season, remains seriously interested in returning to the Thunder in free agency, league sources said. The Los Angeles Lakers will receive serious consideration too, sources said.

Sources on ESPN: Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George informs franchise that he is not opting into final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent. https://t.co/skRquzhnjb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

In the report, Woj also states the Rockets and 76ers will be interested in pursuing George along with Los Angeles being a serious contender and Oklahoma City remaining in play for the return of George. Woj also states George can take a five year $176 million deal but would likely want a shorter deal to take more control over his future. It’s the same contract philosophy LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been using with their respective teams.

In the 2017-18 season, George averaged 21.9 points, and 5.7 rebounds per game adding 43% shooting from the wing spot.