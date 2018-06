Giants rookie Saquon Barkley has yet to play in a regular-season game in the NFL yet, but he’s already made quite an expensive purchase.

And no, it’s not a car, a watch or an exotic pet. In fact, it’s not even for him at all.

Barkley bought his parents a house, the whereabouts of which are unclear. But it’s pretty lavish, as evidenced by this photo he posted on Instagram.

That amazing gesture just speaks to the type of humble, grateful person Barkley is.