Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 15

Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

National Championship, Game 3, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oregon State vs. Arkansas — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

CFL

Week 3

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group H, Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

Senegal vs. Colombia — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m./Fox, 9:50 a.m.

Group H, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia

Japan vs. Poland — Universo, 9:30 a.m./FS1, 9:50 a.m.

Group G, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia

England vs. Belgium —NBCSN/Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 1:50 p.m.



Group G, Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia

Panama vs. Tunisia — Universo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 1:50 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 8 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/FS1, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial —Telemundo/Universo, noon

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, noon

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y más — Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

European Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National (Albatros Course), Paris, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Kildeer, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, The Broadfoot (East Course), Colorado Springs, CO

1st Round — FS1, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour 2018: Credentialed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: The 2009 National — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World’s Strongest Man: Part 4 — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/WGN, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — ESPN/Fox Sports West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Florida, noon

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Gaming World Championship: Championship — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — SEC Network, 6;30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal — beIN Sports, noon

ATP Tour

Antalya Open/Eastbourne — beIN Sports, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.