Watch Arkansas make awful defensive miscue to blow College World Series national championship

Arkansas was one out away from being crowned national champions.

All the team had to do was catch the ball in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s College World Series finals game against Oregon State, and that would’ve been it for the Beavers, as they won the first matchup of the series.

Cadyn Grenier was at the plate, with a runner on third, when he popped one up near the first-base line in foul territory. Three Razorbacks players were in the vicinity, but no one claimed it, and the ball ended up dropping.

Grenier had another life, and he made full use of it, singling in the game-tying run.

Leaving this here pic.twitter.com/MkmRGgakga — SEC Country (@SECcountry) June 28, 2018

Trevor Larnach followed Grenier, and he crushed a two-run homer, giving his team a 5-3 lead. They went on to win by that margin.

It’s hard to see the Razorbacks overcoming that epic miscue, especially given how experienced the Beavers are.