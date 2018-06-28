Watch Zion Williamson recreate Michael Jordan's free-throw line dunk

It’s hard to fathom that Zion Williamson is only 17 years old.

Williamson, who turns 18 on July 7th, and will be suiting up to play for Duke in the fall, has treated fans to highlight-reel plays which few players in history have been able to pull off at that level.

He did exactly that again recently, in the Spartanburg Day High School gym. Williamson took a running start and leaped with his feet touching the free-throw line — finishing it off by throwing down a powerful dunk.

Zion Williamson with a insane DUNK from the FREE THROW LINE 😩‼️ #TheBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/BMbptGTsb3 — BlueDevilWorld™ (@BlueDevilWorld) June 28, 2018

It was reminiscent of the epic dunk Michael Jordan threw down to win the 1988 dunk contest, and it’s not something we’ve ever seen a 17-year-old pull off.