The more things change, the more they remain the same.

That appears to be the case in the NL East, a division which once saw the Mets in first place back in April.

Well, that didn’t last long.

The Mets are currently 32-46, and sit only two games out of last place in the division — with 12.5 games separating them and the first-place Braves. Even the Nationals — who sit in third — are nine games up on them.

This graphic says it all.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]