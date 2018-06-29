6/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The season isn’t even halfway through yet, and the New York Mets (32-46) certainly feel irrelevant. The Mets have been particularly dreadful since the calendar hit June, dropping 19 of their first 24 games this month to fall much closer to last place in the National League than a playoff spot. The only team with a worse record in the NL is the Miami Marlins (32-49), who the Mets will take on this weekend as they begin a five game road trip. First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send right hander Corey Oswalt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in place of Jacob deGrom, who was scratched tonight due to a family issue. deGrom will now start tomorrow instead. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his Miami debut. Alcantara, who is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA for Triple-A New Orleans this season, was the key prospect the Marlins obtained from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Marcell Ozuna trade.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-2 against the Marlins this season, but dropped two out of three to them at Citi Field the last time these teams met in mid-May.
- The Mets swept a three game series at Marlins Park back in early April as part of their season high nine game winning streak.
- Reliever Gerson Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Oswalt on the active roster.
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- Seth Lugo has been shifted back to the bullpen in an effort to shore up what has become a very leaky unit.
Comments