It's A Big Series!

While the Yankees and Red Sox get ready for another battle for baseball supremacy, the Mets and Marlins are starting a series that will probably be watched by three people. I’ll watch it, and maybe Kevin Kaczmarski’s parents. That makes three.

But there are three good reasons why you should watch this series. First, Jacob deGrom starts on Friday. Friends, deGrom starts as a Met might be winding down to a precious few. Let’s savor them as they happen … even the wins that are blown by the bullpen. Whereas at one point, we were pretty much ensured that the Mets wouldn’t do anything drastic like trade deGrom or Syndergaard with Sandy Alderson at the helm with one more year under contract, now the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants of Baseball are in charge, with the guts to make bad choices and the strength to learn from them. Anything is possible when four people are making decisions … especially with the final say going to the son of a real estate developer.

Second, it’s that grand pitching matchup on Saturday:

Drew Smith vs. Drew Rucinski? Sign me up!!!

Third is my new “Quit For Witt” hope, which really isn’t a call to quit because the Mets at this point can try their hardest and still lose in the most dumpster fire kind of way. Here is the race to the number one pick in the 2019 MLB Draft:

Losing three to the Marlins would really help this cause, as they’re only three back in the loss column. As of now they’re nine and a half back of the Orioles. Not insurmountable with half the season to go. The sooner they trade away everybody not named deGrom or Syndergaard, the sooner they can sink to the bottom and give themselves a chance at somebody special.

The quest starts this weekend. You should watch.