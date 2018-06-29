LeBron James approaches free agency by jumping off cliff (Video)

LeBron James is preparing to make The Decision 3.0, with a number of teams currently vying for his services ahead of free agency.

He elected not to opt in to the final year of his contract, which allows him to test the free-agent market. And while that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving Cleveland, it does allow him to weigh his options and field offers from other teams.

But he’s not worried about that right now. Instead, he’s hanging out with his family on vacation in the Caribbean — jumping off cliffs.

Bold move.