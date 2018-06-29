Look: Aaron Judge hangs out with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez at charity softball game

Yankees star Aaron Judge recently spent some time with another player who was known for his slugging while donning the pinstripes as well.

Judge was at CC Sabathia’s charity softball game, where he hung out with a sports power couple. He was seen sitting in the dugout with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Yankees' Aaron Judge hangs with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez (PHOTO) – Major League Baseball News – https://t.co/3BvSk1kXm2 pic.twitter.com/CTO8GxjQJV — MLB News Now (@MLB_News247) June 29, 2018

Mariano Rivera — the GOAT closer — got in on the action as well.

Even Mo 💙’s J-Rod. pic.twitter.com/v55l4hBnmt — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2018

In case you’re wondering, A-Rod did not participate in the game, but he was shown on the Jumbotron, which generated some reactions from fans — mostly cheers.

Great fun for a great cause! Thanks to @CC_Sabathia, @AmberSabathia, @PitCChInFdn, and all the celebs for putting on an awesome show at last night's Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/hNuLjD1Ma8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2018

It looked like a good time was had by all — for a good cause.