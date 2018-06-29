Look: Aaron Judge hangs out with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez at charity softball game

Yankees star Aaron Judge recently spent some time with another player who was known for his slugging while donning the pinstripes as well.
Judge was at CC Sabathia’s charity softball game, where he hung out with a sports power couple. He was seen sitting in the dugout with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.
Mariano Rivera — the GOAT closer — got in on the action as well.
In case you’re wondering, A-Rod did not participate in the game, but he was shown on the Jumbotron, which generated some reactions from fans — mostly cheers.
It looked like a good time was had by all — for a good cause.
