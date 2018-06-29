Report: Lakers have 'inside track' to signing LeBron James

Only days away from the NBA Free Agency beginning, the race for LeBron James is now at a breaking point. The general teams involved have been the Lakers, Cavaliers, Rockets and 76ers. But, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Lakers seem to be pulling away from the rest of the pack.

“This is a good day for the Los Angeles Lakers.” “It’s a step forward for the Lakers. I believe the Lakers have the inside track for getting LeBron.” “If the Lakers can close the deal in that meeting, they have a great chance of stealing LeBron James away from the Cavaliers.” “This will be about more than just this summer’s transaction. It will be a long-term decision.”

After an entire year of speculation about James’ decision this free agency, the Lakers have seemed to be the favorite for a longtime with teams like Houston, and Philadelphia catching up in the race late in the season. Despite strong efforts from the Rockets, salary cap implications will likely hurt their chances after James opted out of his contract with Cleveland today.

The Lakers have a lot of cap space with a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard coming very soon. With Cleveland’s lack of cap space, and LeBron’s rocky relationship with Dan Gilbert, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be the best fit in a free agency where no team seems to be the ‘perfect fit’ for LeBron’s currently or longer term to win championships.