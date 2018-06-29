The Daily Target 6/29/18

Last Night – Twins 2, Chicago White Sox 1 (13 innings) – The Twins won in a game that included most of the exciting facets of any game. A bases loaded walk! And then another one! The White Sox tied it when Fernando Rodney walked in a run, then the Twins scored the game winner the same way when Max Kepler got the laziest RBI in the game! Baseball!

WCCO: Kepler’s Bases-Loaded Walk In 13th Lifts Twins Past Sox 2-1 – Also, Logan Morrison hit a dinger. Don’t let that take away from the real excitement though: BASES LOADED WALKS!

Roster Rundown – The Twins signed another catcher, Juan Graterol. Not that that will turn the season around or anything, but the former Angel will be breathing down Bobby Wilson’s neck.