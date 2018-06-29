UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 29/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 553.5 2 3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 524 3 4 4 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 521 3 4 2 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 5 7 6 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 6 6 5 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 445 7 8 7 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 434.5 8 9 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 9 12 11 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 10 20 Colby Covington Welterweight 391 11 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 12 11 12 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 13 19 13 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 366 14 13 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 15 27 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 16 24 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 17 14 Jose Aldo Featherweight 335 18 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 19 28 9 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 311 20 15 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 21 33 Kevin Lee Lightweight 282 22 22 Michael Bisping Middleweight 262 23 18 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 24 46 James Vick Lightweight 235 25 67 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 233.5 26 21 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 230.5 27 102 Leon Edwards Welterweight 227.5 28 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 226 28 51 Darren Till Welterweight 226 30 56 10 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 218.5 31 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 32 34 14 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 207 33 32 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 203 34 35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 35 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199 36 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 194 37 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192 38 40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 38 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 185 40 26 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184.5 41 41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 42 43 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 182 42 29 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 182 42 43 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 182 45 45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 181 46 48 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 179 47 64 Brad Tavares Middleweight 177 47 50 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 177 49 42 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 175 50 86 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 172 51 54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 52 122 Dan Hooker Lightweight 165 53 60 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 54 55 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 163 55 38 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 56 57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 57 58 Darren Elkins Featherweight 159.5 58 59 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 59 NR Chad Mendes Featherweight 156.5 60 37 Demian Maia Welterweight 154.5 61 48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 153.5 62 113 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 153 63 63 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 150.5 64 192 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 149.5 65 47 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 66 61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 67 62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 68 168 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 146 68 64 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 70 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 141 70 68 Paul Felder Lightweight 141 72 53 Thiago Santos Middleweight 140.5 73 52 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 140 74 75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 137 74 70 Michael Johnson Featherweight 137 76 124 Vicente Luque Welterweight 135 77 147 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 78 71 Neil Magny Welterweight 128 79 174 David Branch Middleweight 127 80 156 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 125.5 81 173 David Teymur Lightweight 124.5 82 76 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 83 78 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 121.5 84 79 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 85 81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 119 86 66 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 118 86 195 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 118 88 122 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 117 89 193 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 90 97 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 116 90 83 Rob Font Bantamweight 116 92 69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 93 73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 114 94 77 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 113.5 95 71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 96 330 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 112.5 97 144 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 111 98 240 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 110 98 92 Uriah Hall Middleweight 110 100 135 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 101 110 Jake Matthews Welterweight 108.5 102 95 Paulo Costa Middleweight 106.5 103 97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 103 107 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 106 105 82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 103 106 236 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 107 118 Alexey Oliynyk Heavyweight 101.5 107 101 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 109 183 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 101 110 104 Myles Jury Featherweight 100 111 79 Edson Barboza Lightweight 99.5 112 134 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 98 113 91 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 97 114 86 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 115 106 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 115 88 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 117 90 Alex Garcia Welterweight 95.5 118 97 Joe Soto Bantamweight 95 119 108 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 94.5 119 105 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 94.5 121 NR Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 93 121 164 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 93 121 112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 124 NR Claudio Silva Welterweight 92.5 125 115 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 91.5 126 116 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 91 126 100 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 128 159 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 90.5 129 131 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 89.5 129 117 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 131 83 Carlos Condit Welterweight 89 132 249 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 87.5 133 432 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 133 74 Renan Barao Bantamweight 87 133 120 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 87 136 85 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 86.5 137 95 Evan Dunham Lightweight 85.5 138 93 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 85 138 94 Thales Leites Middleweight 85 140 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 84 140 159 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 84 142 163 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 83 142 109 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 83 144 153 Warlley Alves Welterweight 82.5 144 131 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 146 262 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 147 NR Curtis Millender Welterweight 80 148 113 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 79 149 183 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 78.5 150 206 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 77 150 139 Niko Price Welterweight 77 152 203 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 76.5 153 120 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 154 129 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 155 126 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 75 155 142 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 157 206 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 158 144 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 74 159 146 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 160 142 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 161 358 Davi Ramos Lightweight 72.5 161 119 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 161 133 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 164 130 Mike Perry Welterweight 72 164 124 Sean Strickland Welterweight 72 166 240 Andre Fili Featherweight 71.5 166 190 Ben Saunders Welterweight 71.5 166 196 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 71.5 169 175 John Moraga Flyweight 71 169 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 71 169 352 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 172 NR Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 70 172 147 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 172 156 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 175 137 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 69.5 175 159 Randy Brown Welterweight 69.5 177 152 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 69 178 162 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 68.5 179 203 John Dodson Bantamweight 68 180 225 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 67.5 181 139 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 67 182 147 Alan Patrick Lightweight 66.5 182 137 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 184 141 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 66 184 NR Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 66 184 126 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66 187 168 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 65 187 135 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 187 156 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 190 388 Desmond Green Lightweight 64 190 246 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 64 192 102 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 192 470 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 192 314 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 63.5 192 147 Stevie Ray Lightweight 63.5 196 234 Arnold Allen Featherweight 63 196 168 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 63 196 175 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 196 254 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 63 200 168 Eryk Anders Middleweight 62.5 200 177 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 202 219 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 62 202 147 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 62 204 182 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 205 183 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 61 205 183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 205 155 Jason Knight Featherweight 61 208 258 Danny Roberts Welterweight 60.5 209 243 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 209 370 Zak Ottow Welterweight 59.5 211 190 Jordan Mein Welterweight 58.5 211 228 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5 213 179 John Makdessi Lightweight 57.5 213 260 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 215 168 Chad Laprise Welterweight 57 216 196 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 56 216 187 Li Jingliang Welterweight 56 216 166 Zak Cummings Welterweight 56 219 199 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 220 179 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 221 202 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 54 222 194 Yushin Okami Welterweight 53.5 223 187 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 53 223 396 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 53 223 153 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 53 223 206 Drew Dober Welterweight 53 223 203 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 223 286 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 229 206 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 230 211 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 231 236 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 51 231 215 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 231 212 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 231 273 Renato Moicano Featherweight 51 235 177 Hector Lombard Middleweight 50 236 215 James Krause Lightweight 49.5 236 215 Tony Martin Welterweight 49.5 236 257 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 49.5 239 225 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49 240 214 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 241 330 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 47.5 241 179 Nik Lentz Lightweight 47.5 241 330 Song Kenan Welterweight 47.5 241 330 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 241 228 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 241 222 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 47.5 247 167 Cub Swanson Featherweight 47 248 234 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 249 228 Alex Caceres Featherweight 46 249 236 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 46 249 236 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 249 232 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 46 249 199 Thiago Alves Welterweight 46 254 378 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 45.5 254 322 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 43.5 254 215 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 254 219 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 43.5 254 246 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 259 372 Alex Morono Welterweight 43 259 249 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 259 222 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43 259 221 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 43 263 NR Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 264 240 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 265 262 Jack Marshman Welterweight 39.5 266 283 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 266 265 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 39 268 227 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 38.5 269 245 Eric Spicely Middleweight 38 269 267 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 38 269 265 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 38 269 243 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 273 352 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 37.5 273 268 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 273 262 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 37.5 273 249 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 37.5 277 271 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 36.5 278 286 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 278 381 Max Griffin Welterweight 36 278 271 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36 281 246 Gleison Tibau Lightweight 35 281 232 Mike Pyle Welterweight 35 283 432 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 34.5 283 432 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 34.5 283 268 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 34.5 286 278 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 34 287 279 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 33.5 287 228 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 33.5 287 279 Ryan Janes Middleweight 33.5 290 282 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 290 477 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 32.5 290 283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 32.5 290 258 Wilson Reis Flyweight 32.5 294 279 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32 294 273 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 294 286 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 294 273 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 32 294 212 Rashad Evans Light Heavyweight 32 294 286 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 300 296 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 300 276 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5 300 290 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 31.5 300 301 Justin Willis Heavyweight 31.5 304 290 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 31 304 292 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 31 304 292 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 307 296 George Sullivan Welterweight 30.5 307 296 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 30.5 307 292 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 30.5 310 277 Brett Johns Bantamweight 30 310 NR Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 310 403 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 30 313 268 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 313 423 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 313 358 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 313 423 Julio Arce Featherweight 29.5 313 322 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 29.5 313 NR Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 313 423 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 29.5 320 304 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 29 320 304 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 29 320 283 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 323 318 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 324 311 Alex White Lightweight 28 324 299 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 326 314 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 27.5 326 330 Alex Perez Flyweight 27.5 326 292 Diego Rivas Bantamweight 27.5 329 299 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 27 329 318 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 331 322 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26.5 332 304 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 26 332 330 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 26 332 304 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26 335 304 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 25.5 335 327 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 25.5 335 327 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 25.5 338 330 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 338 NR Charles Byrd Middleweight 25 338 477 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 25 338 477 Cory Sandhagen Featherweight 25 338 477 Dan Ige Featherweight 25 338 432 Darren Stewart Middleweight 25 338 NR Geoff Neal Welterweight 25 338 330 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 25 338 311 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 338 NR Jose Torres Flyweight 25 338 330 Julian Marquez Middleweight 25 338 NR Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 25 338 477 Markus Perez Middleweight 25 338 330 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 25 338 477 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 338 NR Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 25 338 NR Petr Yan Bantamweight 25 338 330 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 25 338 330 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 25 338 NR Ricky Simon Bantamweight 25 338 477 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 25 338 477 Shane Young Featherweight 25 369 314 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 361 301 Junior Albini Heavyweight 24 361 318 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 363 356 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 23 363 330 Gray Maynard Featherweight 23 365 327 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22.5 365 358 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 365 330 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 22.5 365 304 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 365 352 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 365 358 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 22.5 365 326 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 365 358 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 22.5 365 358 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 365 330 Karl Roberson Middleweight 22.5 365 330 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 365 358 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 365 318 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 22.5 365 330 Martin Bravo Featherweight 22.5 365 322 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 365 330 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 365 370 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 365 358 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 22.5 383 373 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 22 383 349 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 22 383 379 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 22 383 330 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 387 349 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 21.5 388 349 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 21 388 314 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 21 388 301 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 21 391 373 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 20 391 373 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 20 391 355 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 391 330 Brad Scott Welterweight 20 391 373 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 20 391 379 Ross Pearson Lightweight 20 397 356 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 398 358 Erik Koch Lightweight 19 398 406 Matt Schnell Flyweight 19 400 417 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 18 400 381 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 18 400 381 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 400 381 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 404 386 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 405 393 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 406 390 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 407 429 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 16 407 405 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 16 407 373 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 407 196 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 411 386 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 411 388 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strawweight 15 413 396 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 14.5 413 432 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 413 390 Nick Hein Lightweight 14.5 413 432 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 14.5 417 406 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 14 417 390 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 417 398 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 417 381 Trevor Smith Middleweight 14 421 400 Rick Glenn Featherweight 13 422 398 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 11.5 422 393 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 11.5 424 NR Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 10 424 NR Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 10 426 393 Damien Brown Lightweight 9.5 426 412 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 426 412 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 9.5 426 432 Rolando Dy Featherweight 9.5 426 432 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 431 406 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 431 417 Emil Meek Welterweight 9 431 412 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 9 431 457 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 9 431 417 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 431 406 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 437 422 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweight 8.5 437 412 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 8.5 439 423 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 8 439 400 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 439 423 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 8 439 406 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 443 428 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 444 429 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 445 432 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweight 5 445 NR Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 5 445 432 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 445 NR Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5 445 432 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 445 NR Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 445 432 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 445 432 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 445 432 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 454 457 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 454 432 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 4.5 454 477 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4.5 454 457 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 454 457 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 454 432 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 454 457 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 454 457 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4.5 454 432 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 454 432 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 454 457 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweight 4.5 454 457 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 454 432 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5 454 432 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 4.5 454 457 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 454 432 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4.5 454 432 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4.5 471 457 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 471 457 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 471 457 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 4 471 NR Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 471 470 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 476 470 Albert Morales Bantamweight 3.5 476 470 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 478 475 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3 479 476 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 480 477 Alex Reyes Lightweight 0 480 477 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 480 477 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 480 477 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 480 477 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 480 457 B.J. Penn Featherweight 0 480 477 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 480 477 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 480 477 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 480 NR Chance Rencountre Welterweight 0 480 477 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweight 0 480 477 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 480 NR CM Punk Welterweight 0 480 477 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 480 NR Craig White Welterweight 0 480 477 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 480 NR Dan Moret Lightweight 0 480 477 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 480 477 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 480 477 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 480 477 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 0 480 NR Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 0 480 NR Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 480 477 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 480 NR James Bochnovic Middleweight 0 480 477 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 480 477 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 0 480 477 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 480 NR John Phillips Middleweight 0 480 477 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 480 477 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 480 NR Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 0 480 477 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0 480 NR Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 480 477 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 0 480 477 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 480 477 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 480 NR Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 477 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 0 480 NR Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 0 480 477 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 480 NR Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 0 480 477 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 480 477 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 480 NR Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 480 477 Rob Wilkinson Middleweight 0 480 477 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 480 477 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 480 477 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 480 477 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 0 480 NR Steven Peterson Featherweight 0 480 477 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 477 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 480 NR Tim Williams Middleweight 0 480 477 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strawweight 0 480 477 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 477 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 NR Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 480 477 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 480 477 Wuliji Buren Featherweight 0 480 NR Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights