Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

 

Friday June 29

5:00am: Jai Opetaia vs. Kurtis Pegoraro/Aphichat Koedchatturat vs. Cameron Hammon (FREE Epicentre.tv)
5:20am: Lethwei Japan 8 Samurai ($4.99 Fite.tv)
8:30am: OneFC: Spirit of a Warrior (OneFC App)
12:20pm: 2018 IBJJF American National Jiu Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)
2:00pm: Angulo vs. Ramirez Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
3:00pm: Girl Power 6 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
6:00pm: Knockout Promotions 62 Weigh-Ins (Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Bellator 201 Prelims (ParamountNetwork.com)
7:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 50 (UFC Fight Pass)
7:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Alberto Mosquera vs. Rashidi Ellis/David Reyes vs. Francisco Horta (ESPN)
9:00pm: Bellator 201 (Paramount Network)
9:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 349 (FREE Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Norfolk Knockouts ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 44 (AXS)

 

Saturday June 30

5:00am: Hex Fight Series 14 ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
11:00am: ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14 (YouTube)
11:00am: German MMA Association 15 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:30pm: Adeilson Dos Santos vs. Michael Conlan (ESPN+)
4:30pm: 2018 IBJJF American National Jiu Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)
6:15pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 78 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Knockout Promotions ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Cage Titans 39 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: 360 Fight Club 7 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Around The Ring (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo/Alex Saucedo vs. Leonardo Zappavigna (ESPN)

 

Sunday July 1

1:00am: Pancrase 297 (UFC Fight Pass)
1:00pm: WCMMA 33 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man following the John Tavares sweepstakes like a general watching flight plans attempts to peer to the side long enough to watch some fisticuffs.

 

  1. Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo/Alex Saucedo vs. Leonardo Zappavigna: The only true world championship defended this weekend, and, refreshingly, on ESPN proper.

  2. Bellator 201: A great title fight and three crazy mismatches. C’mon, Scott.

  3. ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14: ACB contunues to be that dude. They’re running MMA, Kickboxing, and Jiu-Jitsu cards, free on YouTube with tons of high-level fighters.

  4. OneFC: Spirit of a Warrior: One’s putting out some stellar cards lately, but more importantly, they’re actually defending their titles and making them legitimate.

  5. Pancrase 297: Who doesn’t love the best JMMA (sans Rizin) as a cooldown late, late Saturday night?

  6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 44: Another card without a title defense is unfortunate, but hey, contenders gotta contend, I guess.

  7. Titan Fighting Championship 50: No more Shorty Torres 😦

  8. Fight To Win Pro 78: After a brief respite, F2W is coming at it hard lately.

  9. Alberto Mosquera vs. Rashidi Ellis/David Reyes vs. Francisco Horta: ESPN proper is running a damned-fine weekend double-header. Friday’s card is a perfect lead-in to Saturday’s.

  10. Adeilson Dos Santos vs. Michael Conlan: The pride of Ireland gets his own ESPN+ cut-in.

 

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

  • Former UFC Lightweight champion Benson Henderson continues his foray into grappling, as he takes his run at a gold medal at the IBJJF American Nationals this weekend, broadcasted on FloGrappling.
  • Undefeated super-prospect and NCAA wrestling legend Ed Ruth is fighting again, this time on the Bellator prelims, as he hopes to advance to 6-0.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Featherweight Bout: Masashi Kumura (7-2) vs. Yusho Kamemoto (7-6) [Krush 89]

4. Atomweight Title Fight: Emi Matsushita (c) (19-8-1) vs. Yoshimi (9-9-2) [Krush 89]

3. 8-Woman Featherweight Tournament [Girl Power 6]

2. Krush Bantamweight Championship: Taito Gunji (c) (8-2-1) vs. Akihori Kaneko (5-0) [Krush 89]

1. Krush Super Featherweight Championship: Masanobu Goshu (c) (24-7) vs. Kotaro Shimano (17-11) [Krush 89]

 

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Jack Catterall (21-0) vs. Tyrone McKenna (16-0-1) [Queensberry Promotions]

4. Featherweight Bout: Adeilson Dos Santos (19-4) vs. Michael Conlan (7-0) [Queensberry Promotions]

3. Welterweight Bout: Alberto Mosquera (25-3-2) vs. Rashidi Ellis (19-0) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

2. Junior Welterweight Bout: Alex Saucedo (27-0) vs. Leonardo Zappavigna (37-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Gilberto Ramirez (c) (37-0) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (23-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

 

MMA

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Kristina Williams (2-0) vs. Valerie Letourneau (9-6) [Bellator 201]

4. Lightweight Bout: Eiji Ishikawa (29-24-3) vs. Kazunori Yokota (26-8-3) [DEEP 84 Impact Differ Ariake Final Day]

3. Vacant Welterweight King of Pancrase: Glaico Franca (18-5) vs. Takashi Sato (13-1) [Pancrase 297]

2. OneFC Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (c) (22-10) vs. Ken Hasegawa (16-2-1) [OneFC: Spirit of a Warrior]

1. Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) (7-0) vs. Alejandra Lara (7-0) [Bellator 201]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 145lb Black Belt Bout: Baret Yoshida vs. Kelly Johnson [Fight To Win Pro 78]

4. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Brandon Bergeron vs. John Combs [Fight To Win Pro 78]

3. ACB Jiu-Jitsu 75kg Championship: Davi Ramos (c) vs. Lucas Lepri [ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14]

2. ACB Jiu-Jitsu 60kg Championship: Joao Miyao (c) vs. Ary Farias [ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14]

1. ACB Jiu-Jitsu 95kg Championship: Felipe Pena (c) vs. Lucas Barbosa [ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose debt rested upon betting on Germany to repeat in the Wo–hang up, I’m being handed something, but I’m sure it’s good news!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Felipe Puna vs. Lucas Barbosa
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Michael Conlan over Adeilson Dos Santos
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14
Upset of the Week: Alejandra Lara over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Ryan Couture vs. Saad Awad

